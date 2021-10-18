TROY - Marquette Catholic's Monica Wendle and Triad's Jocelyn Carmody qualified for the state tournament next weekend in the singles, while both Triad doubles teams of Karen Speer and Sami Hartoin and McKinley Saffel and Caty Burton advanced along with the Jersey teams of Elise Noble and Lily Ingram and Kate Jones and Sabrina Ingram on the first day of the IHSA Class 1A sectional girls tennis tournament at Triad High School.

The team standings and the match scores weren't available at press time, but in the singles round of 16, Carmody defeated Civic Memorial's Madi Reynolds, Marquette's Alexis Williams won over East Alton-Wood River's Addison Denton, Caitlyn Conrad of Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Tessa Crawford of Jersey, while teammate Libby McCormack won over CM's Emma Smith, Wendle defeated Triad's Grace Markland, Macy Ranbarger of Metro-East Lutheran defeated Roxana's Norah Washington, Natalie Cohn of Althoff won over T. Franklin of East Alton-Wood River and Makenna John of Roxana defeated Allison Peck of Metro-East.

In the quarterfinals, it was Carmody defeating Williams, Conrad winning over John, Wendle eliminated McCormack and Cohn won over Ranbarger to advance to the semifinals, qualifying all four winners for the state meet.

Over in the doubles bracket, Speer and Hartoin received a bye into the quarterfinals, while N. Moody and M. Lanter of Althoff also received a bye. CM's Jessica Schillinger and Allie Lively defeated Nina Walters and Betsy Gross of Marquette, Sabrina Ingram and Jones eliminated E. Evers and O. Bland of EAWR, Lindsey Ratliff and Cayla Fansher of Roxana advanced with a win over Brooke Barker and Brynleigh Mormino of the Eagles, Noble and Lily Ingram won over Quinn Overby and Faith Rich of Metro-East Lutheran, Kelly Cohn and Tess Schmeider of Althoff defeated Anna Joehl and Kamryn Bell of Marquette and Saffel and Burton won over the Oilers' Mary Mugge and A. Harris.

In the quarterfinals, Speer and Hartoin eliminated Moody and Lanter, Jones and Sabrina Ingram won over Schillinger and Lively, it was Noble and Lily Ingram winning over Ratliff and Fansher and Saffel and Burton won over Cohn and Schmeider to advance to the semifinals and also qualify for state.

The semifinals and finals will take place at Triad High on Monday afternoon, with the state tournament taking place at Buffalo Grove High School and other sites around the area in suburban Chicago, starting Thursday morning.

