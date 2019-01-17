Marquette's Hemann signs letter of intent
January 17, 2019 10:27 AM January 17, 2019 10:30 AM
ALTON - The Explorers’ Nick Hemann signed his letter of intent at Marquette Catholic High School last Friday afternoon.
Hemann signed with Maryville University in St. Louis where he will play soccer with the Saints. Hemann is a multi-sport star a MELHS and is also a top-notch basketball player for this year's Explorers and will be the same for the baseball team in spring.