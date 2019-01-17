Marquette's Hemann signs letter of intent Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! ALTON - The Explorers’ Nick Hemann signed his letter of intent at Marquette Catholic High School last Friday afternoon. Hemann signed with Maryville University in St. Louis where he will play soccer with the Saints. Hemann is a multi-sport star a MELHS and is also a top-notch basketball player for this year's Explorers and will be the same for the baseball team in spring. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip