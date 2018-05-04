ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s Regina Guehlstorf signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to play volleyball at Beloit College in Wisconsin.

Guehlstorf said she made the decision to attend Beloit to pursue a double major in English and political at Beloit partly because of family in the area and partly because of the coach at Beloit.

Looking back at the last four years, she said the been the best years of her life so far.

“There were a lot of ups and downs but it was awesome. This is a great school,” she said about her time as an Explorer.

