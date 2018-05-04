ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s Regina Guehlstorf signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to play volleyball at Beloit College in Wisconsin.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Guehlstorf said she made the decision to attend Beloit to pursue a double major in English and political at Beloit partly because of family in the area and partly because of the coach at Beloit.

Looking back at the last four years, she said the been the best years of her life so far.

“There were a lot of ups and downs but it was awesome. This is a great school,” she said about her time as an Explorer.

More like this:

Today - Taylor Brooks Provides Spark For Eagles Girls Cross Country Team, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Female Athlete Of Month

5 days ago - Lily Freer Verbally Commits To Play Soccer At Stanford - Is An Auto Butler Car Wash Athlete Of The Month

Oct 24, 2023 - Natalie Beck, Kennedi Taylor Positive Force For McGivney Tennis, Are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athletes Of The Month

Oct 27, 2023 - Lydia Harris Shines In Cross Country For Warriors, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Month

4 days ago - Alton High Girls Soccer Coach Gwen Sabo Taking Sabbatical - Shayna Lacey Appointed New Head Coach

 