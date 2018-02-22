ALTON - The Explorers' Grace Frost signed her letter of intent with Illinois College as she looks to continue her softball career while double majoring in accounting and French.

Frost said some of the things that encouraged her to decide on Illinois College was the coaches and the sense of family throughout the campus.

“The really cared about me as a person and not just as an athlete, that's what really drew me to school,” Frost said about her decision with Illinois College. “It’s also a smaller school which I’ve gone here for the past four years and I love how you get a family experience, everyone cares.”

Frost said the bonds she has made with her teammates as well as classmates while at Marquette Catholic High School is something she is very grateful for.

“Everyone has supported me for the past four years, everyone comes to softball games to watch, the good and bad seasons, the family aspect as an Explorer is my most favorite thing about being a part of this school,” she said.

Coach Dan Wiedman said it’s always great to see an athlete sign their letter of intent.

“Finding the right college is always something special,” he said. “Not only for Grace but for the entire family. They’ve worked hard for this. There is a lot of people here happy to see Grace do this.”

