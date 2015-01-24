CAHOKIA 39, MARQUETTE 30: Montez Crumble scored 23 points as Cahokia downed Alton Marquette 39-30 in the Jersey Panther Classic Friday night.

"We lost but played hard and competed very well," Jersey coach Steve Medford said. "We guarded and rebounded the ball well. We just had a hard time scoring. We were 5 of 32 from the field. I'm proud of how hard we have competed in this tourney."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Comanches went to 3-1 in the tournament and 9-11 overall with one game left to play; the Explorers fell to 13-8 overall, 1-4 in the tournament.

Shanden Boone led Marquette with 10 points.

 

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Explorers' Goalie Fahnestock Is One Of Area's Best In 2023

Sep 18, 2023 - Keller’s Brace Leads Marquette To Rivalry Win, Redbirds’ Struggles Continue

Sep 17, 2023 - Explorers Give Up First Half Lead, But Battle Back For Draw With Edwardsville

Sep 30, 2023 - Katie Johnson Continues Her Distance Success, Is A Tucker's Auto Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month

 