CAHOKIA 39, MARQUETTE 30: Montez Crumble scored 23 points as Cahokia downed Alton Marquette 39-30 in the Jersey Panther Classic Friday night. "We lost but played hard and competed very well," Jersey coach Steve Medford said. "We guarded and rebounded the ball well. We just had a hard time scoring. We were 5 of 32 from the field. I'm proud of how hard we have competed in this tourney." The Comanches went to 3-1 in the tournament and 9-11 overall with one game left to play; the Explorers fell to 13-8 overall, 1-4 in the tournament. Shanden Boone led Marquette with 10 points.