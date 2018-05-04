Marquette's Creel signs letter of intent
May 4, 2018 11:39 AM May 4, 2018 11:40 AM
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s Carly Creel signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon.
Creel will go on to major in occupation therapy while continuing here volleyball career at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis.
Creel said she enjoyed her time at MCHS but looks forward to moving on towards the next step.
“My time as an Explorer was amazing,” she said. “I love this school.”