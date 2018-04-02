ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School's Brandon Buhs signed his letter of intent Friday afternoon to play college football at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Buhs said he looks forward to playing with the Pioneers while studying mechanical engineering.

"Wanting to go into engineering helped a lot with the decision," Buhs said. "Not a lot of schools have a good engineering program, plus being able to play football with them."

Buhs said he's a little nervous about the new change but it's exciting and added that it's been fun watching the Explorers record improve over the years.

"Our record overall, we started out at 5-4 freshman year and this last year we 8-1," he said. "My favorite memory would be junior year, I had an interception playing defensive tackle which doesn't happen often, you don't see a big guy going down the field very much."

Buhs added that while he's looking forward to next year he nonetheless will miss his time with his teammates as an Explorer.

