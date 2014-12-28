Marquette's Shandon Boone eyes an opening in the lane during the Saturday night game in the Freeburg-Columbia Tourney. (Photos coutesy of Michael R. Weaver; for more see Michaelrweaver.com)

Marquette steamrolled to another win in the Freeburg-Columbia Tourney on Saturday night in the final game of the evening, thrashing Lebanon 63-37.

"Lebanon was a pretty young team," Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "I thought our kids wanted to get into the Gold bracket and they did it."

Shandon Boone topped Marquette scorers with 18 points; teammate Ben Seabacher added 12 points.

Marquette moves to 10-2 with the triumph. The Explorers play again in the tourney at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Columbia.

"They will be really good," Medford said of Columbia. "They have two 6-foot-6 kids who can shoot the basketball and are a well-coached team. We will have to play really well defensively and carry the boards. If we do those things we will have a chance."

