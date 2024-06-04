ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School's tennis team has enjoyed a standout season, marked by impressive performances from its senior players and notable tournament successes. The team showcased its talent and determination throughout the year.

This season, seniors Bradley Bower, Thomas Wendle, Ryan Klausner, and Carson Hampton were pivotal in driving the team's success. Bower and Wendle achieved significant recognition by being seeded number 2 in the 1A Triad Sectional for doubles, while Klausner secured the number 6 seed.

In the Glenwood Chatham tournament, Bower and Wendle earned third place in number one singles, highlighting their competitive edge. Additionally, freshman Hubert Allen demonstrated his potential by securing third place in number two singles.

Marquette's season included notable victories against Civic Memorial and Granite City, although the team faced challenging matches against Highland and Jerseyville. Despite these tough contests, the team’s overall performance remained strong.

A highlight of the season was Bower and Wendle's participation in the IHSA 1A State Tennis Tournament. The duo represented Marquette Catholic admirably, winning three matches. They defeated Anton Augusto and Ben Thomson of Antioch 6-3, 7-5, Chase Boester and Yajath Narra of Normal University 6-1, 7-6, and Charlie Hale and Hudson Ward of Chicago (DePaul College Prep) 6-1, 6-0. Despite their strong showing, they fell in two closely contested matches against Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber of Herrin 6-2, 6-4, and Hudson Show and Tommy Sopko of Metamora.

Reflecting on the season, Coach Jon Podner expressed pride in his team’s accomplishments and resilience.

As the season concludes, Marquette Catholic High School's tennis team looks back on a year of significant achievements and promising performances, setting a high standard for future seasons.

