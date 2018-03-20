Marquette takes 'River Bend Conference' of Southern Illinois High School Bowling Assocation crown
ALTON - The Marquette Girls’ Bowling Team won the “River Bend Conference” of the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Association. Pictured left to right are Marquette girls: sophomore Taylor Whitehead, seniors Shelby Jones, Mary Brock, Sara Gratton, and Heidi Amburg and sophomore Kaitlyn Byrn.
Individual honors received were: Shelby Jones: 1st high average and high series and 2nd high game. Heidi Amberg 3rd high average and 5th high series. Taylor Whitehead 5th high average and high game.