ALTON - When it comes to shots, there sure wasn’t any lack of them throughout the game from both the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers and Nokomis High School Redskins boys basketball teams.

However, this Friday evening, the Nokomis offense fell totally flat and the Explorers left their home court with a 54-30 victory in their first Prairie State Conference game.

“We haven’t been shooting the ball quite as well in our past couple of losses,” Marquette Catholic Head Coach Steve Medford said, “but tonight, we really came out and made some good shots.”

Senior Shandon Boone kicked off the night by landing the first point on the board for the Explorers. Redskins sophomore Brayden Sabol was quick with the rebuttal and scored two for his team. He also went on to score two more with successful free throws. His teammate, senior Chris McGuire, got in on the action by scoring a basket himself. Unfortunately for Nokomis, that was where their scoring ended for the first period.

However, the Explorers were just getting started. Shortly after Boone knocked in his free throw, senior Ben Sebacher scored two in the first of many baskets for the night. His teammate, junior Nick Messinger, landed a two-point shot himself. After Sebacher scored again, sophomore Reagan Snider scored seven points back-to-back with two three-pointers and a free throw. Senior Trevon Collins closed out the first period by bringing in three points, bringing the score to 17-6 in the Explorers’ favor.

Once the second period began, the visitors from Nokomis hoped to get back on track with another two-point shot by McGuire. Unfortunately, after that play, the Redskins’ offense fell totally flat, scoring no more points in the period.

On the other hand, the Explorers brought in 12 points in this period alone, eight of which courtesy of Boone. After a foul, Boone scored two back-to-back shots from free throws and nailed two successful three-pointers later in the period. Messinger nailed three free throw shots himself while Snider landed one himself at the beginning of the period.

At half, the Explorers held an astounding lead against Nokomis at 29-8.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the start of the third, Sebacher quickly landed the first basket of the period. He would go on to score four more points in the period in two separate shots. Boone assisted his team yet again by landing 12 points for the Explorers, made up of four free-throw shots, two three-pointers and a standard shot into the basket. Senior Tim Derrington made it onto the board for the first time in the game after to end the period for the Explorers.

Nokomis’ offense had a little life pushed into it in the third. Sabol landed two baskets and two successful free throws for the period. His teammates juniors Reid Detmers and Andrew Herpstreith both landed a basket each. Sophomore McDowell brought in one point on a free throw shot to close out the score at 49-19 with the Explorers still holding the lead.

Relaxing a bit after holding the heavy lead, the Explorers only brought in five points in the fourth. Derrington brought in three points from two separate free throw situations. After entering the game in the third period, 6’4” freshman Nick Hemann landed two points for his team to close out the Explorers’ push.

The offensive push for Nokomis may have come too little too late. Herpstreith and Detmers both landed four points each for the Redskins in the fourth. Sophomore Hendrix Barnes brought in two himself whereas Sabol knocked in one point for a free throw. The 11-point push was all the Redskins could muster before the clock ran out, leaving the Explorers with their first victory in their Prairie State Conference play with a score of 54-30.

Coach Medford commended Shandon Boone and Ben Sebacher for their offensive power in this game.

“Boone is just going to be Boone,” Medford said. “He’ll always come out and make those plays for us when we need him too, even though he wasn’t as strong in his last couple of appearances.”

Nokomis Head Coach Steve Kimbro was incredibly frank regarding his team’s loss this evening.

“We’re not playing with intensity or consistency,” Kimbro said. “We aren’t playing consistent and steady basketball right now."

CLICK HERE OR LOOK BELOW FOR A PHOTO GALLERY OF THE NOKOMIS VS MARQUETTE GAME:

More like this: