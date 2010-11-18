Marquette Catholic High School (MCHS) is pleased to announce that its Impacting, Leading, Succeeding Capital Campaign has just passed the $1,500,000 milestone in its quest to raise $3,000,000.

The Campaign began in August 2010 and Phase One of the campaign is scheduled to end December 31st. The $1.5 million includes a lead gift of $854,000 from the Diocese of Springfield Harvest of Hope funds, along with $10,000 from the Ursuline Sisters.

The Campaign has been led by a large volunteer committee. Campaign Co-Chairs are Steve Tassinari and Carol and Dale Neudecker.

Funds raised will be used to implement state-of-the-art technology upgrades, build an Alumni Hall, make basic improvements to the facility and increase the endowment.

“The reception we have been getting from the individuals, businesses, organizations and parishes has been extremely positive and supportive, “ Tassinari said. “It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is pitching in to help us with this Campaign for Marquette.”

Marquette’s 5,000 plus alumni are also doing their share to help out. This recently was demonstrated by a married couple living in Minnesota, both graduates of Marquette, who contributed $25,000 to “adopt” a classroom.

“We believe that people are responding so well to the campaign because they are convinced of the many benefits associated with Marquette. This includes the qualities of the way the school educates students and even its very positive physical presence in downtown Alton, “ Carol Neudecker stated. “Marquette is a real anchor to the city and has contributed to the quality and vitality of our community for nearly 85 years.”

“Carol and I believe education is the answer to the problems in this country,” Dale Neudecker said. “We think this area is very fortunate to have two excellent high schools, and it is great to see how people are supporting both of them.”

Both Neudeckers graduated from Alton High School, with Dale serving on the Alton High School Board and Carol serving on the Marquette School Board during the same time period. Steve Tassinari served on the Marquette Catholic High School Board and is a graduate of Marquette.

“We have assembled a great team of Campaign volunteers,” Tassinari Said. They have worked hard over the past months to get us to the 50 yard line.”

“Everyone associated with Marquette and our Campaign should be congratulated,” Mike Slaughter said. “As principal of Marquette I see a bright future ahead. We are the only Catholic high school in the Diocese that is experiencing increased enrollment, and we anticipate this trend to continue.”

Today’s announcement happens to coincide with National Philanthropy Day. “I can’t think of a better day to announce our achievement of reaching the half-way mark on the campaign,” noted Tassinari. “This provides an outstanding special occasion to send a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has contributed financially with their gifts and pledges. With this kind of enthusiasm and commitment, I am sure that we will successfully reach our ultimate goal of $3 million.”

For more information about the Campaign or to get involved with the effort, call Steve Tassinari at (618) 463-2601.

