The 7th annual Marquette "Race for a Mission" 5k fun run is set for Saturday, May 3.

The 8am race is a 3.1 mile run and a 2 mile walk, which benefit the Marquette Catholic High School Senior mission trip for the class of 2015.

The race starts and ends at Marquette on 4th Street and winds through Middletown Alton. About 200 people took part in the race last year. There are medals for all age groups, from grade school to seniors.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This is a very family-oriented event. We love it when people bring their kids or push them in strollers. But don’t get us wrong, the race is competitive as well. For the first time, we will offer timing chips for the runners so the timing will be very accurate. There are medals for each age group and of course Duke’s donuts at the end. I think that’s what people really come back for," said race director, Meg Miller.

All participants will receive a short-sleeved microfiber shirt sponsored by St. Anthony’s Health Center. The shirts are hot pink for women and royal blue for men this year. There will be other goodies at the end of the race and a chance to go home with some hardware. The race is also sponsored by Dr. Stephanie Monroe with River Bend Chiropractic Center, Gerard Fischer at American Family Insurance, Current Realty with Hank Hart, The Bridge Church, Infinity Professional Services group, Alton Podiatry Clinic, Dr. Bruce Vest, Duke Bakery, Nautilus and Altonized Federal Credit Union.

The cost to participate is $20 for students, $30 for adults and $65 for a family. To register for the race you can go to www.marquettecatholic.org/funrun or call 463-0585 x2.

More like this: