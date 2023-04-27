ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School had what was described as "a glowing night" for the students at the 2023 Prom this past weekend.

The prom court is shown above and is left, to right: Claire Antrainer and Will Schwartz, Paige Bradley (Queen) and Joe Brangenberg, Jenna Dean and Dre Davis (King), Sammy Hentrich and Jackson Pranger, and Rachel Rummerfield and Rolen Eveans.

Marquette Catholic Academic Dean/Guidance Counselor Beth DeCourcey coordinated the event and did a spectacular job, Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said.

"Our theme was 'Let's Glow Crazy' and it was a great night," DeCourcey said. "There were 220 kids there and dinner at the Best West Premier was also great. I feel it was a perfect night overall."

