Marquette's Jacob Fischer fights for the ball against Collinsville on Tuesday night.

Marquette gave Collinsville a run for its money on Wednesday night at the Jersey Tourney, but bowed 41-33.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Shandon Boone again paced Marquette with a 20-point outburst.

Explorers coach Steve Medford said his team played hard throughout against the Kahoks.

“If we compete that way we will win a lot of games,” he said. “Collinville is a lot larger school.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette meets Cahokia next in the tourney. Medford describes Cahokia as a very athletic team.

“We will have to take care of the basketball against them,” Medford said.

The Explorers meet Cahokia at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Jersey Tourney

Marquette plays Jersey at 7 p.m. Saturday in the tourney.

Shandon Boone pulls up for a shot against Collinville on Tuesday.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Showcases Talent At Girls Cross Country Invite, Explorers Third, Kahoks Fourth

Sep 26, 2023 - Warriors' Freshman Landon Harris, Other Area Boys, Have Strong Performances At Alton Invite

Sep 23, 2023 - Week Five High School Football Round-Up: Roxana Moves To 5-0, Marquette Shutout At Home, Triad Holds On For Win Over Jersey

Aug 24, 2023 - Heat Wave Plays Havoc With Week One Football Schedule, Several Changes Announced

Sep 28, 2023 - Undefeated Tigers Host Alton, Kahoks Host Althoff, Key Conference Games Abound In Week Six Of Football Season

 