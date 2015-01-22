Marquette plays Collinsville close in tourney
Marquette gave Collinsville a run for its money on Wednesday night at the Jersey Tourney, but bowed 41-33.
Shandon Boone again paced Marquette with a 20-point outburst.
Explorers coach Steve Medford said his team played hard throughout against the Kahoks.
“If we compete that way we will win a lot of games,” he said. “Collinville is a lot larger school.”
Marquette meets Cahokia next in the tourney. Medford describes Cahokia as a very athletic team.
“We will have to take care of the basketball against them,” Medford said.
The Explorers meet Cahokia at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Jersey Tourney
Marquette plays Jersey at 7 p.m. Saturday in the tourney.
