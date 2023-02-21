ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has named Glen Sharpmack head coach of the Explorers girls golf program. Sharpmack succeeds Deb Walsh, who has retired from coaching.

Sharpmack was most recently the head coach at Roxana from 2019-2021, where he also served as an assistant from 2014-2018. Under Sharpmack’s leadership, Roxana advanced three players to the IHSA Sectional in 2021.

“I love working with student-athletes,” Sharpmack said. “Deb Walsh has done a great job leading this program and I’m looking forward to continuing the success of Marquette golf”.

Deb Walsh earned Coach of the Year honors at Marquette Catholic in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Under her leadership, the Explorers won six Regional Championships and had four individuals play in the IHSA State Finals including Gracie Piar, the 2021 State Champion. As a team, the Explorers finished 9th in 2018, 4th in 2019, and 2nd in 2021.

“Deb indicated to the school she would like to step back from coaching recently. We are sad to lose her and want to thank her for many years of dedication to our students and the golf program,” said Marquette Athletic Director Brian Hoener.

“We of course do not want to lose an experienced head coach, but I am pleased we are able to move forward with Coach Sharpmack, who is well-known in the local high school golf community and well-respected.”

