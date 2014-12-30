Marquette loses hard-fought battle in tourney
Marquette lost a hard-fought game with Columbia 65-57 on Monday night in the Freeburg Tourney.
The Explorers crept within 65-57 late in the contest, but couldn’t pull out a victory.
Max Goepel led Marquette with 19 points; Shandon Boone had 18 points; and Jacob Fischer added 11 points.
Marquette coach Steve Medford thought his team missed a lot of shots in the matchup against Columbia. He said he also thought Columbia had a quality team.
“I am happy we battled back and made it a good game,” he said in a post-game interview. “I was proud of our boys; you can’t discredit them for battling back.”
