Marquette lost a hard-fought game with Columbia 65-57 on Monday night in the Freeburg Tourney.

The Explorers crept within 65-57 late in the contest, but couldn’t pull out a victory.

Max Goepel led Marquette with 19 points; Shandon Boone had 18 points; and Jacob Fischer added 11 points.

Marquette coach Steve Medford thought his team missed a lot of shots in the matchup against Columbia. He said he also thought Columbia had a quality team.

“I am happy we battled back and made it a good game,” he said in a post-game interview. “I was proud of our boys; you can’t discredit them for battling back.”

