JERSEY - After 32 minutes of tough play in each match, both the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers and the Jersey Community High School Panthers basketball teams fell to their opponents this Monday evening.

In game five of the Mid Winter Classic Boys Basketball Tournament at JCHS, Quincy Notre Dame High School took down the Explorers 51-41 at the final buzzer.

Coach Steve Medford knew that this game was going to be a tough one for his Explorers.

“We had a really good game plan, when you have seven turnovers and go on a 15-0 run, it kind of wears you down a bit,” he said. “Their pressure really started to get to us. I thought our boys battled really hard. We were outmanned but they tried hard and I’m proud of the kids’ effort.”

Senior Shandon Boone led the Explorers’ in points at this afternoon’s game, bringing in 20 total from two baskets and three three-pointers. He also landed seven of eleven free throws. Senior Ben Sebacher locked down seven points from three baskets and a free throw. His classmate Trey Aguirre brought in seven points exclusively from free throws. Sophomore Reagan Snider locked down five points from a three pointer and two free throws. Junior Nick Messinger scored two successful shots from the foul line.

The Raiders’ offense was electric this afternoon. Junior Justin Bottorff locked down 13 points in the fourth quarter alone from four baskets, one three-pointer and two successful free throws. Junior Johnny Ray kept his team active with four successful free throws in the first period and one basket in both the third and fourth periods to total eight points. His classmate Jacob Mayfield brought in seven points from three baskets and a free throw. Both senior Ben Welper and junior Carter Cramsey swooshed in three baskets each to add six more respectively. Reid Hyer locked down four points from two baskets in the second and fourth quarters. Aubrey Reis also landed two baskets to bring in four points. Tanner Stuckman landed three out of four free throw shots to contribute three points to his team’s score.





In the final game of the evening, the Jersey Panthers put up one heck of a fight toward the Collinsville High School Kahoks, losing the matchup 59-52.

“You can play really well for three quarters, but you have to be able to play all 32 minutes,” Jersey coach Stote Reeder said after the game. “Sometimes, the confidence isn’t there for one reason or another with some of our guys and tonight, we had some really bad misses; wide open threes, shots at the paint and we missed them badly. What I did like and what needs to happen is the way we offensive rebounded in the last three minutes of the game. It’s strange how we can do that for the last three but not the past 29.”

Collinsville coach Darin Lee kept his composure after the win.

“We tried to take away two of their best players,” Lee said. “I did think our defense was a little better and we were shooting a lot better. You know what, I was happy to give up 17 to Jerseyville and to win to them on their court. This is probably the best we’ve played against them in the four years we’ve been in this tournament.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s game against Marquette, Lee is attempting to focus on their strengths.

“Their team is very deliberate,” he said. “Hopefully, we can come back and grind out another win.”

The Panthers were diligent to close the gap between their and the Kahoks’ scores until the very end. Senior Drake Kanallakan stuck with his team and provided a staggering 23 points throughout the course of the game. Senior Zach Ridenhour locked in 18 points for the Panthers. His classmate Jacob Witt swooshed in one two baskets and a free throw shot for five points. Jacob Ridenhour locked in four points from one basket and two free throws. Sophomore Blake Wittman stood out locked down a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

For the Kahoks, several members of the team got on the board for the night. Senior Tommy Maden lead the pack with a whomping 14 points added throughout four quarters of play. Ronnie Midgett and Zach Flora stayed strong and added 13 points each to the board this evening. Classmates Sam Webb and Laron Johnson each locked in seven points. Chandler Buehne swooshed in a three-pointer in the third period and sophomore Jake Hall knocked in two points at the start of the fourth.

The Cahokia High School Comanches also defeated the Pittsfield High School Saukees 49-38 in game six.

