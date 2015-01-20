Marquette played Quincy Notre Dame close until the end, but fell 54-48 in a Jersey Tourney game late Monday afternoon.

Marquette coach Steve Medford said his team had trouble with layups and missed shots.

“When you miss layups it really hurts you,” he said. “I believe we could have won the game if we had made those layups.”

Marquette was a cold 17 of 41 shooting in the game. The Explorers fell to 0-2 in the round-robin affair, which began Saturday when Marquette lost to Pittsfield.

Shandon Boone led Marquette with 19 points, with Jacob Fisher scoring 15 and Max Goepel 14.

Marquette, 13-6 overall, next meets Collinsville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Medford said Collinsville has an exceptional team.

“We are going to try to keep it close and do what we can at the end against them,” he said.

COLLINSVILLE 56, JERSEY 43: Collinsville's Ronnie Midgett had 25 points off the bench as the Kahoks upended Jersey 56-43 in a Jersey Tournament match Monday evening.

An 11-2 run in the second term, which included a pair of three-balls from Midgett, proved to be the difference.

Zac Ridenhour led the Panthers with 19 points.

Jersey, which fell to 1-1 in the tournament after defeating Quincy Notre Dame in the opener and 11-7 overall, takes on Cahokia in their next game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Collinsville went to 2-0 in the tournament and 11-8 overall.

MONDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD TOURNAMENT

Metro-East Lutheran 71, Pana 42

East Alton-Wood River 52, Roxana 50

JERSEY TOURNAMENT

Cahokia 53, Pittsfield 38

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Alton Marquette 48

Collinsville 56, Jersey 49

WASHINGTON (ILL.) TEAMWORKS INVITATIONAL

Washington (Ill.) 45, Alton 44

NASHVILLE INVITATIONAL

Breese Central 61, Mascoutah 48

MACOUPIN COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Piasa Southwestern 55, Virden North Mac 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SCOTT CREDIT UNION HIGHLAND TOURNAMENT

Wesclin 52, O'Fallon 38

CARBONDALE MID-WINTER CLASSIC

Edwardsville 54, Marion 22

Carbondale 82, Cahokia 78

Article continues after sponsor message

REGULAR SEASON

Collinsville 47, Mt. Vernon 43

Metropolis (Ill.) Massac County 57, Mascoutah 50

East St. Louis 54, Hazelwood Central 53

Civic Memorial 57, Freeburg 18

Cahokia 53, Miller Career Academy (St. Louis) 51

HOCKEY

Alton 4, Triad 1

NHL

St. Louis 3, Colorado 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 71, PANA 42: Teddy Fifer and Kobe Krone each had 22 points as Metro-East Lutheran romped to an easy 71-42 win over Pana in pool play at the Litchefield Tournament Monday afternoon.

The Knights got off to a hot start and were never seriously threatened throughout the game.

Jason Johnson added 12 points for MEL, which went to 12-5 on the season. Four players had five points each for the Panthers, who fell to 7-11.

The Knights meet up with Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to wrap up pool play in the tournament.



EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 52, ROXANA 50: Trace Gentry had 14 points but it wasn't enough for Roxana as the Shells fell to East Alton-Wood River 52-50 in Litchfield Tournament pool play Monday.

The Shells led the Oilers 27-18 at halftime, but EA-WR bounced back to cut the lead to one at three-quarter time, then won the final quarter 18-12 to take the win.

Chance Foss added 13 for the Shells, who fell to 9-10 overall.

No statistics were available for the Oilers, who went to 6-12 for the season with the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 41: A 20-point third term for Piasa Southwestern sent the Piasa Birds to a 55-41 win over Virden North Mac in an opening-round match of the Macoupin County Tournament Monday night.

Tyler Rose led the way for the Birds with 19 points, with Andrew Fry adding 14 in the win.

The Piasa Birds moved to 13-5 on the season with the win.

HOCKEY

ALTON 4, TRIAD 1: Kain Henson and Scotty Waldrup had second-period goals as Alton downed Triad 4-1 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Monday night.

Henson also had two assists on the night in the Redbird win. Also finding the net for Alton were Jake Cunningham and Alex Rubin.

Alex Ebersolt had the only goal for the Knights.

NHL

ST. LOUIS 3, COLORADO 1: Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist and Alexander Steen extended his point-scoring streak with a pair of assists as the St. Louis Blues went into the All-Star break with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Scottrade Center Monday.

Carl Gunnarsson and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Blues, who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games going into the break. Matt Duchene had the only goal for the Avs.

Brian Elliott had 16 saves for the Blues, who are now just two points behind Central Division-leading Nashville.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Vladimir Tarasenko will represent the Blues in the NHL All-Star Game, set for Nationwide Arena in Columbus Sunday night. They return to action by closing out their seven-game home stand against the Predators Jan. 29, then travel to Carolina Jan. 30.

More like this: