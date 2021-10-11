Millikin Men’s Golf Fourth at Country Club Classic

The Millikin men's golf team finished in fourth place at its own Country Club Classic played on October 3-4 at South Side Country Club in Decatur.

Millikin had a two-round total of 587 (299-288) to finish three shots behind third-place Webster University. Illinois Wesleyan was the event winner at 576.

Millikin's top player was Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) who finished tied for sixth at 142 (74-68). Patterson's 68 ties him for fourth-lowest round in school history and his 142 is tied for fifth lowest all-time 36-hole score. The Big Blue's Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) finished in 13th at 145 (72-73).

Shelby Jones-Destiny Gaivan Secure Win In Doubles

DECATUR — The Millikin women's tennis team capped off their second consecutive two win College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) play weekend with an 8-1 win over Carroll University on October 9. The Big Blue moved to 9-1 overall with the win and 6-1 in CCIW play.

In doubles play, the Big Blue jumped out to a 2-1 start. Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) secured the first victory at No. 3 doubles 8-3. The Big Blue grabbed the second victory of the day at No. 1 with Emily Markus (Irvine, Calif., University H.S.) and Paige Willer (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) victorious 8-5.

Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) quickly secured a win on the singles side at No. 1, posting twin 6-0 set wins to push Millikin ahead to 3-1 on the day. Chloe Sabin (Lees Summit, Mo., Lees Summit West H.S.) followed shortly after with a win at No. 5 with matching 6-2 wins. Willer rattled off 6-2, 6-2 set victories at No. 4 to claim victory for the Big Blue on the day. But Millikin wasn't done yet, with Markus battling at No. 2 and picking up a win in comeback fashion with set scores of 3-6, 6-3, 8-10. Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico) took the next win for MU at No. 6 6-1, 6-3. Rounding out the singles play sweep for Millikin was Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.), who also went to a super tiebreaker. After dropping the first set 7-5, Barconi came back to win the second set 6-3, then took the tiebreaker 12-10.

The Big Blue defeated Carthage College by a 5-4 margin at home on October 8.

In doubles play, the Big Blue quickly fell behind 0-2, before the team of Obradovic and Sabin won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.

On the singles side, Millikin evened the score when Markus defeated Ramsey 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2. With matches finishing nearly simultaneously, Barconi gave Millikin a win at No. 3 with twin 6-1 sets. Trailing 4-3, Millikin tied things up once again at four all when Borunda took the victory at No. 6 6-4, 7-5. Seconds later, Sabin's 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 5 secured the match victory for Millikin.

