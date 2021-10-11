Marquette Grads Shelby Jones and Jack Patterson Shine Over Weekend For Millikin U.
Millikin Men’s Golf Fourth at Country Club Classic
The Millikin men's golf team finished in fourth place at its own Country Club Classic played on October 3-4 at South Side Country Club in Decatur.
Millikin had a two-round total of 587 (299-288) to finish three shots behind third-place Webster University. Illinois Wesleyan was the event winner at 576.
Millikin's top player was Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) who finished tied for sixth at 142 (74-68). Patterson's 68 ties him for fourth-lowest round in school history and his 142 is tied for fifth lowest all-time 36-hole score. The Big Blue's Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) finished in 13th at 145 (72-73).
Shelby Jones-Destiny Gaivan Secure Win In Doubles
DECATUR — The Millikin women's tennis team capped off their second consecutive two win College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) play weekend with an 8-1 win over Carroll University on October 9. The Big Blue moved to 9-1 overall with the win and 6-1 in CCIW play.
In doubles play, the Big Blue jumped out to a 2-1 start. Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) secured the first victory at No. 3 doubles 8-3. The Big Blue grabbed the second victory of the day at No. 1 with Emily Markus (Irvine, Calif., University H.S.) and Paige Willer (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) victorious 8-5.
Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) quickly secured a win on the singles side at No. 1, posting twin 6-0 set wins to push Millikin ahead to 3-1 on the day. Chloe Sabin (Lees Summit, Mo., Lees Summit West H.S.) followed shortly after with a win at No. 5 with matching 6-2 wins. Willer rattled off 6-2, 6-2 set victories at No. 4 to claim victory for the Big Blue on the day. But Millikin wasn't done yet, with Markus battling at No. 2 and picking up a win in comeback fashion with set scores of 3-6, 6-3, 8-10. Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico) took the next win for MU at No. 6 6-1, 6-3. Rounding out the singles play sweep for Millikin was Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.), who also went to a super tiebreaker. After dropping the first set 7-5, Barconi came back to win the second set 6-3, then took the tiebreaker 12-10.
The Big Blue defeated Carthage College by a 5-4 margin at home on October 8.
In doubles play, the Big Blue quickly fell behind 0-2, before the team of Obradovic and Sabin won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
On the singles side, Millikin evened the score when Markus defeated Ramsey 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2. With matches finishing nearly simultaneously, Barconi gave Millikin a win at No. 3 with twin 6-1 sets. Trailing 4-3, Millikin tied things up once again at four all when Borunda took the victory at No. 6 6-4, 7-5. Seconds later, Sabin's 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 5 secured the match victory for Millikin.
