DECATUR — Millikin men’s golfers junior Jack Patterson, a Marquette Catholic grad, was named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for NCAA Division III by the Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA).

Joining Patteson the team from the Millikin U. golf squad were senior Mitch Cremer (Decatur, LSA H.S.) and junior Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.)

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2 and participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds.

Cremer excelled in the classroom while majoring in Accounting and Finance. On the course, he had a stroke average of 78.19. Patterson, an Accounting major, had a 77.50 scoring average on the year. Phillips averaged 77.94 while turning in an outstanding academic performance as a Chemistry (Pre-Dental) major.

2020-21 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

