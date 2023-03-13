Recently, she crafted a three-hit, complete-game shutout of No. 12 Florida at KSP in Gainesville. This was a second shutout of a ranked foe in 2023 (she also no-hit then-No. 25 UCF on Feb. 21).

Marquette Catholic girls softball coach Dan Wiedman said he and the others affiliated with the school and team are so proud of Meghan's efforts this season. Meghan started her career at the University of Kentucky before transferring to Louisiana.

"Meghan has played against a lot of top 20 teams so far this season," the coach said. "She had a no-hitter against a ranked team and shut out No. 12 Florida. As a senior, we set a school record for 36 wins and only two losses. She was throwing in the mid-60s as a senior and as she has gotten older, she has developed even more. She was part of a national 18-and-under champion team in St. Louis before she started college.

"Meghan has a passion for softball; she loves it. She really works hard at it and is a good teammate. I saw her a few times so far this season on ESPN. She has pitched so well so far this season."

