The Big Blue women's tennis team began conference play on March 19 taking on Carthage College defeating the Firebirds 6-3 to earn their first win over Carthage in women's tennis program history.

Starting off strong in doubles play, the first match to finish proved victorious for Millikin as Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) and Katie Cooper (Mt. Prospect, Prospect H.S.) won 8-3. Taking the second victory of the evening for the Big Blue was the doubles team of Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) and Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) winning 8-6.

In singles play, Barconi was the first victor at number two with a 6-0, 6-1. Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.) picked up the next win for Millikin at number five 6-2, 6-2. Also winning their singles match was Borunda at number four 6-3, 6-4. Rounding out the singles wins for the Big Blue was Galvan at six singles 6-2, 6-2.

On March 21, Millikin picked up a 5-4 win over Carroll University improving to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Obradovic and won 8-2 in the first double match completed. Jones and Galvan won 8-7 with a 7-2 tiebreaker.

In singles play, Cooper was victorious 6-1, 7-5 at number six. Barconi won at number two 7-5, 6-2. Danielle Beard (Oak Brook, Timothy Christian H.S.) secured the final singles victory at number five for the Big Blue with 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.

