TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Marquette Catholic graduate Braden Coles is vying for what he describes as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to join the ball crew for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, scheduled for July 26, 2024, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Voting for this prestigious position is conducted by fans and will continue through July 10, 2024.

Coles expressed his excitement about the possibility and said he hoped it would happen.

"It has been a crazy 24 hours with the MLB voting just starting," he said. "It is an honor to be one of the top four, and hopefully, I will get enough votes to be sent to Arlington. It would be a cool experience. I am excited and very blessed."

Currently, Coles works as a clubhouse attendant and bat boy for the Tampa Bay Diamondbacks, a role that spans all home games throughout the Major League season. His responsibilities in this position are a testament to his dedication to the sport.

A 2022 graduate of Marquette Catholic, Coles was a standout athlete in multiple sports, including baseball, soccer, golf, and basketball. He is currently enrolled in online classes at Lewis and Clark Community College, where he continues to excel academically.

Coles's mother, Karen, shared that her husband once held the same job at the Yankees Spring Training Camp while he was in school in Florida. Following in his father's footsteps, Braden completed two years of spring training with the Yankees. "When he found out Tampa Bay had the same job for the entire season, he wanted to apply," Karen said.

Reflecting on his experiences, Coles said, "I am enjoying being in the clubhouse and having a great time. I am living the dream."

To support Braden Coles in his bid to join the All-Star Ball Crew, fans can cast their votes through July 10, 2024.

