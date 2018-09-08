Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took the win over Nokomis 27-14, Friday at Public School Stadium in Alton.

Head coach Darrel Angleton said Nokomis always gives the Explorers a tough game but excited to come out with a victory.

“It feels good to get the win,” Angleton said. “They played with some heart and Kaleb had another good night as quarterback. We can still do dual threat stuff, we can run, we can throw and it’s nice to have but next week is going to be a challenge for us East Alton-Wood River is a good team.”