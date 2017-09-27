MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: The area's two Catholic high schools clashed on the soccer field Tuesday afternoon, with Marquette Catholic defeating McGivney Catholic 7-2 in Glen Carbon.

The Explorers moved to 8-5-2 on the year, while the Griffins fell to 9-8. The atmosphere for the Catholic schools showdown on Tuesday afternoon was spectacular, with a large, enthusiastic crowd and a new McGivney field. The McGivney band even performed at halftime to to give the match an extra edge.

Aaron Boulch scored four times for Marquette, with Trenton Dierker, Chris Hartrich and Brett Terry also finding the back of the net for the Explorers. Eli Skubish and Noah Pirtle scored in the game for Father McGivney. Skubish has been a scoring star for McGivney Catholic all season long.

Marquette head boys’ soccer coach Joe Burchett said he was pleased with how his team played against McGivney. He said McGivney was a tough team and will be followed by a difficult match at Columbia tonight. On Thursday, the Explorers host Edwardsville at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette has an outstanding team, McGivney head coach Tim Vance said. Vance said he thought his team could have performed better against the Explorers and said he hopes to have a chance to play them again in the playoffs.

Marquette meets Edwardsville and Columbia in two tough upcoming matches. The Explorers face Edwardsville on Thursday evening at Gordon Moore Park. The Griffins visit Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m.

