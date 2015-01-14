Marquette came out blazing in the first quarter of a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night at home against Bunker Hill, taking a 26-0 lead and never looked back for a 62-37 win.

The Explorers led 44-7 at halftime and 60-23 at the end of the third quarter before ultimately scoring just two points to Bunker Hill’s 14 for the final margin. Shandon Boone led Marquette with 17 points.

Marquette coach Steve Medford said his team came out with a killer instinct at the beginning of the game, which was exactly what he wanted.

"We needed to come out that way," he said of his team's intense start against Bunker Hill. "The last time we played against Mt. Olive, the kids were a little flat. They got after it quickly and put a lot of pressure on them and took care of business early. We did exactly what we wanted to do."

Marquette plays again at 5 p.m. Saturday against Pittsfield in the Jersey Tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

Medford said his team will have to be top of its game in the tourney with such competitive teams entered.

"If we win three of our next six games we could get to 20 wins which would be amazing with our schedule," Medford added. "Our schedule is about as hard as it gets; we are playing a lot of Mississippi Valley Conference schools."

Marquette increases its record to 12-4 overall; Bunker Hill drops to 3-12 overall.

The Explorers host Mascoutah on Friday, then play in the Jersey Tourney next week.

More like this: