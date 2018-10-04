Marquette Catholic-South Mac football game Oct. 13 is canceled, Senior Night moved Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Department today announced the Saturday, Oct. 13, football game vs. Bunker Hill/Mt. Olive (South Mac) has been canceled. South Mac has suspended their football program for the remainder of this season. Article continues after sponsor message This game was designated as “Senior Night.” The football seniors will now be recognized and honored at the Oct. 9 home volleyball game at 7 p.m. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip