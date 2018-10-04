Marquette Catholic-South Mac football game Oct. 13 is canceled, Senior Night moved
October 4, 2018 12:55 PM
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Department today announced the Saturday, Oct. 13, football game vs. Bunker Hill/Mt. Olive (South Mac) has been canceled. South Mac has suspended their football program for the remainder of this season.
This game was designated as “Senior Night.” The football seniors will now be recognized and honored at the Oct. 9 home volleyball game at 7 p.m.