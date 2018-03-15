ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Will Hurst has made Illinois Wesleyan his choice where he will continue his college football career this fall.

Hurst will play linebacker for Illinois Wesleyan in the fall of 2018, he said. He said the school seemed like the right fit for him.

“I had a good time when I went there,” Hurst said about his college visit. “I think Illinois Wesleyan has a really good football team and potential to be great.”

Hurst said he loved his experience at Marquette Catholic both as a student and an athlete.

“The coaches at Marquette were great,” he said. “Coach Ivy really helped me and helped me advance. The coaches made it a fun environment at practice. We were 9-1 before playoffs, so we had a great season.”

Hurst, 6-2, 220, said his main goal for next year is to help the Illinois Wesleyan football team improve.

Will is the son of Billy and Tara Hurst. Will said he was still uncertain exactly what major he would pursue.

