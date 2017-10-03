Listen to the story

Marquette Catholic's girls tennis team defeated Waterloo easily 9-0 Monday.

The win was the 12th for Marquette Catholic with only six losses on the year.

These are the results:

Singles

Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated S. Barker (WHS) 6-0 6-0

Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated E. Williams (WHS) 6-1 6-2

Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) defeated M. Haloftis (WHS) 6-0 6-3

Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated A. Zilafro (WHS) 6-0 6-1

Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated M. Hanks (WHS) 6-1 6-0

Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated G. Daab (WHS) 6-2 6-3

Doubles

Jones/Kaya Theis (MCHS) defeated B. Hulman/M. Shormas (WHS) 8-6

Ventimiglia/Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated E. Dirnbeck/D. Swift (WHS) 8-5

Hoefert/Scroggins (MCHS) defeated K. Reeder/H Storm (WHS) 8-0

