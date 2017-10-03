Marquette Catholic's tennis girls blank Waterloo for 12th dual win
Marquette Catholic's girls tennis team defeated Waterloo easily 9-0 Monday.
The win was the 12th for Marquette Catholic with only six losses on the year.
These are the results:
Singles
Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated S. Barker (WHS) 6-0 6-0
Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated E. Williams (WHS) 6-1 6-2
Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) defeated M. Haloftis (WHS) 6-0 6-3
Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated A. Zilafro (WHS) 6-0 6-1
Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated M. Hanks (WHS) 6-1 6-0
Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated G. Daab (WHS) 6-2 6-3
Doubles
Jones/Kaya Theis (MCHS) defeated B. Hulman/M. Shormas (WHS) 8-6
Ventimiglia/Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated E. Dirnbeck/D. Swift (WHS) 8-5
Hoefert/Scroggins (MCHS) defeated K. Reeder/H Storm (WHS) 8-0
