Marquette Catholic's girls tennis team defeated Waterloo easily 9-0 Monday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The win was the 12th for Marquette Catholic with only six losses on the year.

These are the results:

Singles

Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated S. Barker (WHS) 6-0 6-0

Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated E. Williams (WHS) 6-1 6-2

Article continues after sponsor message

Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) defeated M. Haloftis (WHS) 6-0 6-3

Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated A. Zilafro (WHS) 6-0 6-1

Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated M. Hanks (WHS) 6-1 6-0

Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated G. Daab (WHS) 6-2 6-3

Doubles

Jones/Kaya Theis (MCHS) defeated B. Hulman/M. Shormas (WHS) 8-6

Ventimiglia/Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated E. Dirnbeck/D. Swift (WHS) 8-5

Hoefert/Scroggins (MCHS) defeated K. Reeder/H Storm (WHS) 8-0

More like this:

Sep 13, 2023 - Marquette Wins Trap Shoot Against Alton - Full List Of Shooters, Scores

4 days ago - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Explorers Pull Out Volleyball Win, Explorers Soccer Notches Victory, Granite Also Wins

Sep 5, 2023 - Tigers Tie For Third In Champions Bracket Of Heather Bradshaw Invite, Jersey Wins Futures

Sep 22, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Tigers Capture Another Girls Tennis Match, McGivney Tops Explorers In Soccer

Sep 20, 2023 - Monday/Tuesday Sports Roundup

 