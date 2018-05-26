ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marquette Catholic's strong doubles duo of Daniel McClusky and AJ Bower but remained in the competition to reach Saturday's IHSA Class 1A state final rounds, while Triad's Nick Parsons was eliminated in the consolation rounds Friday.

For the Explorers, the McClusky/Bower duo fell to Mount Zion's Andy Hinch/Joe Demirjian 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 in the third round of the championship bracket, relegating the duo to the consolation rounds; in the fourth round of consolations, McClusky/Bower advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Devarsi Rawai/Ben Linger, then defeated Dunlap's Steven Chako/David Wu in the fifth consolation round by a 6-1, 0-6, 11-9 score to move on. They will meet Chicago Northside's Nicholas Biernadski/Justin Penados at Buffalo Grove this morning.

The Knights' Parsons opened Friday's play with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bloomington's Adam Hanson in the third consolation round, but was eliminated in the fourth consolation round when he dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Darien Hinsdale South's Joris Blzys.

