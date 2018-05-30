ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School head boys’ basketball coach, Steve Medford continues to amass prestigious coaching awards. Medford received the “Coach of the Year” award for District 19 at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Banquet in Bloomington Saturday, May 5.

This is the fifth time in eight years of head coaching that Coach Medford has received this award. Coach Medford led the Explorers to a 29-1 season and was the only coach in history to guide a boys’ team to an undefeated regular season.

"It’s a great honor to get this award but it’s ultimately a reflection of the type of kids we coach," Coach Medford said. "We have been very fortunate to have kids that want to compete and are willing to sacrifice some personal goals for the good of our team."

