ALTON - Marquette Catholic athlete Matt Lehr recently signed a letter of intent to attend Lindenwood University on a baseball scholarship.

Lehr has been a multi-sport athlete at Marquette Catholic, also playing boys' soccer. He plans to major in health science at Lindenwood.

Lehr said he chose Lindenwood University because they have an excellent baseball program and "a very nice campus" and academic curriculum.

"Staying close to home was important to me," Matt said.

Matt is the son of Jason Lehr and Amanda Dempsey. He is a Florissant, Mo., resident.

Matt said the biggest moment of his Explorers' athletic career was making a state final run in soccer his junior year.

He is also a member of the student council, BCA, and bowling.

Matt has thoroughly enjoyed his Marquette Catholic experience: "I think Marquette prepared me academically and to be a young man in this world. I can't thank them enough for the best four years possible."

