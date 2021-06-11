ALTON - On Monday, June 7, 2021, the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey announced that Jacob Thomas Roth has received the Student of the Year recognition and scholarship. Jacob is the son of Jennifer and Thomas Roth.

During his four years at Marquette Catholic High School, he has participated in Student Council, Interact Club, Campus Ministry, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Art Club, Student Ambassador Club, Student Athletic Committee as well as played on the Soccer, Bowling, Swim, and Track and Field teams. On top of that, Jake solely started the boys volleyball program at Marquette Catholic High School and co-founded “Explorers for Life”, a club dedicated to upholding the dignity of all human life. His leadership roles include being Class President throughout all of high school and assuming the role of Student Council President his senior year, Interact President for the two years of this club’s existence at Marquette, Captain of the volleyball team, and National Honor Society Chair.

Jake played club volleyball in St. Louis for “High Performance” all year round, and worked at Shivers Frozen Custard, Summers-Port Swimming Club, as well as independently running his own lawn service around the Godfrey Area, while also taking summer courses at Saint Louis University, the latest being Physics. Some of his achievements include High Honor Roll all four years, St. Louis Post Dispatch Average “A” Student, Board of Directors Fine Arts Award recipient, National Honors Society, and Lewis and Clark Dean's list. He has accumulated 180+ service hours and only wishes to further give back to the community.

In the future, Jake will attend St. Louis University and major in Biochemistry with a minor in Mathematics where he will continue onto a Pre-Dentistry track to one day become an Orthodontist.

Jacob is the 24th student chosen to receive the Student of the Year Scholarship Award.

Club President Elect Steve Schwartz introduced Marquette Catholic's Jr./Sr. Academic Advisor Mary Rivera who summarized Jacob's many accomplishments. After Jacob's address and expressions of gratitude, the 2021 Student of the Year Scholarship Award was presented to Jacob by President Elect Steve Schwartz.

The Alton Godfrey Rotary Club also sponsors Interact Clubs at Marquette Catholic High School and Alton High School. Each year the club recognizes the Rotary Interact Student of the Year from each school. This year a $300 scholarship award was presented to Julie Ryan, Alton High School and Murphy Youngblood, Marquette Catholic High School. Alton High School Interact sponsor Carolyn Connors introduced Julie Ryan who then addressed the club. Marquette Catholic High School Interact sponsor Mary Rivera introduced Murphy Youngblood who then spoke to the club. President Elect Steve Schwartz presented plaques to both students.

The William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarship is presented each year to two students attending Lewis & Clark Community College. This year the awards were presented to John Morrissey and Noah Fink.

John Morrissey is a resident of Bethalto and earning his Associates in Welding Technology. He plans to earn his degree and focus on building and repairing the country’s infrastructure as well as give himself an opportunity to embrace his creative mind to show to the world. He is a new father and wants to provide for his growing family through hard work and dedication. His former employer at Iron Duck Designs in Roxana Illinois, spoke highly of his work ethic and his desire to always improve in his learning and hands-on experience.

Noah Fink is a 2020 high school graduate of Iroquois West High School in Gilman, Illinois with a 4.3GPA. He is a member of the FFA, a fire cadet for the local fire department, and a member of the Slow Boys Tractor and Engine Club. He is earning his Associates in Welding Technology to fulfill his dream of one day owning a welding shop with mobile welding services to help farmers and other businesses at their locations to avoid a long downtime to complete their jobs. Noah has a deep appreciation of tradesman and their crafts and hopes to one day be a mentor and help share the love of Welding to the next generation.

Lewis and Clark Community College Director of Development, Debby Edelman introduced John and Noah announcing they were the recipients of the William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships.

