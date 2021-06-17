CHARLESTON - Marquette Catholic High School discus thrower Jake Hewitt finished in 16th place in the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet on Thursday with a throw of 39.52 meters.

Garrett Taylor of Catlin (Salt Fork) won the 1A discus competition with a throw of 50.65 meters. Hayden Knott of St. Joseph-Ogden was second (50.06), Luke Hatten of Lebanon was third (48.58) and Gillespie's Jake Carter, another area athlete, was fourth with a throw of 47.40 meters.

F.J. Simpson of Williamsville was fifth (45.59 meters), Abe Rieke of Dwight was sixth (44.19 meters), Daniel Dominguez of Oregon was seventh (43.62 meters), Jaden Pankau of Chicago Hope Academy was eighth (43.59 meters), Jacob Rollins of Auburn was ninth (43.03) and Jake Anderson of Pecatonica was 10th (42.62).

