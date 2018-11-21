ALTON - Marquette Catholic baseball player Ethan Kopsie signed a letter of intent to attend John Woods Community College.

Shown are front, left to right – Gregory Kopsie (dad), Ethan Kopsie, Deborah Kopsie (mom) and standing behind – head baseball coach from John Woods Community College Adam Hightower.

The Marquette Catholic athletic director Jack Holmes and the Explorers' baseball coaching staff issued congratulations to Kopsie on his achievement. Kopsie sported a batting average .300 last year for the Explorers.