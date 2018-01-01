ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Jedidiah “Luke” Eggering is the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club co-Student of the Month.

He is the son of Luke and Kathryn Eggering. He attended St. John Neumann in Maryville, from grades pre-K through eighth, and will graduate from Marquette in the spring of 2018.

At Marquette, Jed is a member of campus ministry, the trap team, and the baseball team. Outside of Marquette, he is an altar server at his home parish of Mother of Perpetual Help and he is also a part of the Right to Life group. He has an excellent history of service, performing nearly 500 hours of service while in high school.

Jedidiah has been on the high honor roll at Marquette every semester of his high school career and he hopes this excellence continues even after he graduates. Since his freshman year, Jed has been in honors courses, completing all honors courses with straight A’s.

During his junior year, he took advanced placement government and senior year he is taking advanced placement calculus. At Marquette, he takes an engineering class which has encouraged him to pursue a career in engineering.

After graduating from Marquette in the spring of 2018, Jed plans on attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to major in Engineering and minor in Mathematics. Jed plans on using his education in mathematics and engineering to design products that will benefit humanity.

