Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich named to first-team 2019 IHSA All-State Academic Team
CHICAGO - Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich has been named to the first-team 2019 IHSA All-State Academic Team.
IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacey Lambert announced the 26 members of the 2019 IHSA All-State Academic Team presented by Caterpillar on Tuesday, February 12, 2019:
"This group is the best of the best,” said Lambert. “They embody the IHSA’s mission, excelling in the classroom, in addition to the multiple sports and activities that they participate in. It really is an accomplishment just to be nominated for this award, and I hope the schools and communities that had winners are as proud of this accomplishment as we are to have these young people represent the IHSA.”
Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female student and one male student to be a part of the prestigious team. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50-grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their 7th semester, have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored activities during each of the last two years of high school and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.
The nominations were evaluated by a committee made up of IHSA principals, athletic directors, and activities directors. One male winner and one female winner from each of the seven IHSA Board of Directors Divisions were selected initially, while the final 12 spots on the team were then rounded out with at-large candidates from anywhere in the state.
Hundreds of nominations for the 2018-19 team were received.
2018-19 All-State Academic Team
Abygale Ahn, Elmhurst (Timothy Christian)
Zachary Anderson, Chicago (Payton)
Megan Breslin, Pinckneyville
Julie Bottarini, Aurora (Rosary)
Rory Cavan, Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)
Isabelle Christiansen, Oswego
Noah Conner, Pinckneyville
Sean Ford, Tinley Park (H.S)
Nathan Garard, Gibson-City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
Cal Granite, Rockford (R. Christian)
Christopher Hartrich, Alton (Marquette)
Trevor Heath, Peoria Heights
Katherine Hohe, Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)
Sarah Litchfield, Farmington
James McDonald, Vernon Hills
Brisa McGrath, Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
Eleanor Michaud, Lincolnshire (Stevenson)
Lauryn Pugh, Decatur (St. Teresa)
Alicia Repka, Rockton (Hononegah)
Hannah Ritter, Marengo
Luke Robert, Stillman Valley
Aaron Shepard, Marengo
Seth Sloan, Taylorville
Abigail Smith, Chicago (Northside)
Sierra Sonnemaker, Washington
Benjamin Strullmyer, Effingham (St. Anthony)
2018-19 Honorable Mention Team
Neha Arun, Carterville
Maria Becerra, Aurora (East)
Paige Bennett, Lewistown
Carina Bowman, Huntley
Clare Brown, Des Plaines (Willows Academy)
Lucas Brown, Shelbyville
Alexandra Cajigal, Rock Island (Alleman)
Payton Comstock, Oak Park (Fenwick)
Adam Cook, Wheaton (St. Francis)
Andrew DeNeve, Carlinville
Chase Duncan, Richmond (R.-Burton)
Alexis Egelhoff, Carlinville
Ikenna Elue, Chicago (Northside)
Paige Forester, Winnetka (North Shore Country Day)
Elisabeth Frost, Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Alexander Fundator, Chicago (Jones)
Kadey Garrett, Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)
Andrew Guimond, Downs (Tri-Valley)
Jace Hahs, Herrin (H.S.)
Caleb Harrison, London Mills (Spoon River Valley)
Dawson Higginbotham, Williamsville
Maura Hogaboom, Arlington Heights (St. Viator)
Marissa Horning, Standford (Olympia)
Grace Hynes, Chicago (Mother McAuley)
Jessica Katzin, Chicago (Jones)
McKenna Kull, Shelbyville
Marcus Lannie, Arlington Heights (St. Viator)
Kathryn Lohman, Okawville
Justin Lorenz, Algonquin (Jacobs)
Ella Marden, Chicago (Payton)
Katelyn Marti, Highland
Jacob Maschhoff, Nashville
Marie Moore, New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)
Nicholas Morrow, Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
Maema Njongmeta, Lincolnshire (Stevenson)
Natalie Palarz, Lemont (H.S.)
Victoria Palma, Villa Park (Willowbrook)
Claire Retherford, Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
Payton Riechmann, Okawville
Gabriel Rogers, Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)
Ryan Ruhde, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley)
Amy Saladino, Williamsville
Ethan Schopp, Stanford (Olympia)
Greg Smith, LaGrange (Lyons)
Mara Smith, Normal (Community West)
Peter Son, Moline (H.S.)
Daniel Spellman, Chicago (Brother Rice)
Austin Strite, Oregon
Jacob Weber, Roanoke (R.-Benson)
Sadie White, Minonk (Fieldcrest)
