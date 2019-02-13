CHICAGO - Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich has been named to the first-team 2019 IHSA All-State Academic Team.

IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacey Lambert announced the 26 members of the 2019 IHSA All-State Academic Team presented by Caterpillar on Tuesday, February 12, 2019:

"This group is the best of the best,” said Lambert. “They embody the IHSA’s mission, excelling in the classroom, in addition to the multiple sports and activities that they participate in. It really is an accomplishment just to be nominated for this award, and I hope the schools and communities that had winners are as proud of this accomplishment as we are to have these young people represent the IHSA.”

Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female student and one male student to be a part of the prestigious team. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50-grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their 7th semester, have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored activities during each of the last two years of high school and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

The nominations were evaluated by a committee made up of IHSA principals, athletic directors, and activities directors. One male winner and one female winner from each of the seven IHSA Board of Directors Divisions were selected initially, while the final 12 spots on the team were then rounded out with at-large candidates from anywhere in the state.

Hundreds of nominations for the 2018-19 team were received.

2018-19 All-State Academic Team

Abygale Ahn, Elmhurst (Timothy Christian)

Zachary Anderson, Chicago (Payton)

Megan Breslin, Pinckneyville

Julie Bottarini, Aurora (Rosary)

Rory Cavan, Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)

Isabelle Christiansen, Oswego

Noah Conner, Pinckneyville

Sean Ford, Tinley Park (H.S)

Nathan Garard, Gibson-City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

Cal Granite, Rockford (R. Christian)

Christopher Hartrich, Alton (Marquette)

Trevor Heath, Peoria Heights

Katherine Hohe, Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)

Sarah Litchfield, Farmington

James McDonald, Vernon Hills

Brisa McGrath, Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Eleanor Michaud, Lincolnshire (Stevenson)

Lauryn Pugh, Decatur (St. Teresa)

Alicia Repka, Rockton (Hononegah)

Hannah Ritter, Marengo

Luke Robert, Stillman Valley

Aaron Shepard, Marengo

Seth Sloan, Taylorville

Abigail Smith, Chicago (Northside)

Sierra Sonnemaker, Washington

Benjamin Strullmyer, Effingham (St. Anthony)

2018-19 Honorable Mention Team

Neha Arun, Carterville

Maria Becerra, Aurora (East)

Paige Bennett, Lewistown

Carina Bowman, Huntley

Clare Brown, Des Plaines (Willows Academy)

Lucas Brown, Shelbyville

Alexandra Cajigal, Rock Island (Alleman)

Payton Comstock, Oak Park (Fenwick)

Adam Cook, Wheaton (St. Francis)

Andrew DeNeve, Carlinville

Chase Duncan, Richmond (R.-Burton)

Alexis Egelhoff, Carlinville

Ikenna Elue, Chicago (Northside)

Paige Forester, Winnetka (North Shore Country Day)

Elisabeth Frost, Rockford (Boylan Catholic)

Alexander Fundator, Chicago (Jones)

Kadey Garrett, Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)

Andrew Guimond, Downs (Tri-Valley)

Jace Hahs, Herrin (H.S.)

Caleb Harrison, London Mills (Spoon River Valley)

Dawson Higginbotham, Williamsville

Maura Hogaboom, Arlington Heights (St. Viator)

Marissa Horning, Standford (Olympia)

Grace Hynes, Chicago (Mother McAuley)

Jessica Katzin, Chicago (Jones)

McKenna Kull, Shelbyville

Marcus Lannie, Arlington Heights (St. Viator)

Kathryn Lohman, Okawville

Justin Lorenz, Algonquin (Jacobs)

Ella Marden, Chicago (Payton)

Katelyn Marti, Highland

Jacob Maschhoff, Nashville

Marie Moore, New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)

Nicholas Morrow, Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Maema Njongmeta, Lincolnshire (Stevenson)

Natalie Palarz, Lemont (H.S.)

Victoria Palma, Villa Park (Willowbrook)

Claire Retherford, Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

Payton Riechmann, Okawville

Gabriel Rogers, Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)

Ryan Ruhde, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley)

Amy Saladino, Williamsville

Ethan Schopp, Stanford (Olympia)

Greg Smith, LaGrange (Lyons)

Mara Smith, Normal (Community West)

Peter Son, Moline (H.S.)

Daniel Spellman, Chicago (Brother Rice)

Austin Strite, Oregon

Jacob Weber, Roanoke (R.-Benson)

Sadie White, Minonk (Fieldcrest)

