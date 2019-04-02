ALTON – Ethan Kopsie went two-for-three with an RBI while starting pitcher Jack Warren scattered seven hits as Marquette Catholic defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3-1 in a baseball game played Monday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Kopsie drove in the first run of the game with a double to left center that scored Garrett Weiner, who had drawn a walk, to give the Explorers a 1-0 lead. Marquette then plated two more runs in the home half of the fifth on passed balls that scored Weiner and Carter Hendricks.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Hawks scored their only run in the top of the sixth on a two-out single by Cameron Kincheloe that scored Mark Branz. Warren then struck out Austin Sweeney to end the inning. Weiner retired the side in order in the seventh to get the save for Warren and the Explorers.

Matt Lahr went two-for-two for Marquette in the game, while Branz was three-for-three for Gibault.

Warren struck out four on the mound, while Tim Reinholz allowed six hits and fanned seven for the Hawks.

The Explorers improve to 7-3 on the season and have back-to-back road games on Wednesday and Thursday, playing at Mascoutah, then traveling to Jersey before returning home to play Metro-East Lutheran on Friday and Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Saturday. The first three games start at 4:30 p.m., while the game on Saturday is at 11 a.m.

More like this: