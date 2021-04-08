ALTON - Marquette Catholic girls basketball team honored Bob Connors at the March 12, 2021, game at home against Granite City. Marquette won the game 56-19.

Abby Williams was honored as the Player of the Game with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The plaque is placed in his honor in the Marquette Commons with the Annual Player of the Game.

Coach Connors coached at Marquette from 2014-2016. He was an avid sports fan and coached basketball at St. Mary’s Catholic elementary school and football at Metro-East Lutheran High School.

Former Marquette Catholic athletic director Jack Holmes, a longtime friend of Coach Connors, was the master of ceremonies at the event.

"Coach Connors was a graduate of Breese Mater Dei High School and MacMurray College, where he lettered in football and baseball," Holmes said. "Coach Connors’ two daughters, Madeline and Payton, are both graduates of Marquette.

"He loved following their sports careers as Explorers. "Even after his Marquette coaching career, Coach Connors was a loyal and strong supporter of the Explorer girls basketball program."

Bob Connors' wife, Maggie, his daughters Madeline and Payton came to the court and were recognized during the event.

