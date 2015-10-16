At this point last season, Metro East Lutheran was struggling just to put a team on the field.

The undermanned Knights had to end their season early because injuries had left them unable to field a team.

This year, MEL entered into a coop agreement with Madison for their football and cross country programs, and while the Knights have gone winless this season, the fact that they've been able to play has meant much to the school.

Marquette coach Darrell Angleton appreciates that fact as the Explorers and Knights prepare to meet each other on the field; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alton's Public School Stadium.

“I'm really excited for them,” Angleton said. “I hope they can make this work.

“Madison has had a youth program for several years – they joined the Tri-County League this year – but once the kids in Madison got past eighth grade, they didn't have a place to play (Madison had dropped their football program in 1992). Metro East Lutheran might have had to drop their football program if the coop hadn't gone through, so I'm really glad for both schools that they were able to come together like they have.”

The Knights enter tonight's game at 0-7 overall, 0-5 in the PSC; the Explorers are 4-3 overall, 4-1 in the league. MEL-Madison dropped a 34-20 decision to Mount Olive last week, but scored 20 points in the final quarter to make it close, while Marquette defeated Bunker Hill on the road.

“It's our last regular-season home game and I know our kids will be fired up for it,” Alderman said, “and we'll be honoring our seniors tonight as well. We're pretty healthy and I know we'll be ready to go.”

Marquette wraps up the regular season next week at Mount Olive, while MEL-Madison takes on Pawnee at home in its season finale.

