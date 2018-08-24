BETHALTO - Tonight’s feature area football game will be a classic area backyard rivalry game when Marquette Catholic heads to Bethalto to meet up with Civic Memorial; the game (like all other area games) kicks off at 7 p.m., with the game being live-streamed on Riverbender.com.

The Explorers finished last year with an 8-2 mark, 6-0 in the Prairie State Conference and reached the IHSA Class 3A postseason, falling to Newton in their first-round game, while the Eagles finished 1-8 overall last season, 0-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, defeating only Olney Richland County last season.

“Our kids will be up for it,” said Explorer coach Darrell Angleton. “There’ll be a lot of attention for the game and it’s a local rivalry game; we’ll be playing some tough games up front, but we’ll have a good turnout tonight.”

“We’ve got a young group of players, but we’ve had a good week of practice,” said Eagle coach Mike Parmentier. “We’ll have to be on our toes tonight; they’ve been to the playoffs three straight years, but it’ll be a good test for us to start the season.”

