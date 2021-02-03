ALTON - Zach Smith, an offensive and defensive player for the Marquette Catholic Explorers, signed his letter of intent with Peru State College to play football Wednesday afternoon.

“I believe that Peru State College is a great fit for me. And it wasn't too big of a campus.” Smith said.

In his career, Smith was an Offensive Player of The Year and Riverbender.com Athlete Of The Month.

“Marquette helped me figure out what type of person I wanted to be,” Smith said.

Smith also plays basketball and Baseball for the Explorers. Smith lives in St. Louis.

Peru State College is coached by Casey Creehan. Creehan was named the football coach at Peru State College in March of 2020. Creehan is a defensive-minded coach with over 20 years of experience at both the professional and collegiate levels.

During his years of coaching experience, Creehan has had the opportunity to coach in two of the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup National Championships, 12 CFL playoff games, and the NCAA FCS (then I-AA) National Playoffs. He has also coached several all-pro players and collegiate All-Americans.

Peru State College plays in the Heart of America Conference in the NAIA Division.

