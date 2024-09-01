ALTON - Saturday afternoon saw the conclusion of the Alton Redbirds Boys Soccer Tournament, hosted across the Alton area, with the final taking place at Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the Alton High School campus.

It was a cross-town clash between the hosting Redbirds and the Explorers of Marquette Catholic, and both teams won their way into the final with a victory earlier in the day. Marquette took an early lead and showed their quality on and off the ball in a 4-1 victory.

As mentioned, both sides won their way into the final with victories in the morning. Marquette shut Belleville West 2-0, and Alton staged a great second-half comeback over the Duchesne Pioneers, the Missouri Class 1 Boys Soccer State Champs last season, to win 4-3 and make the final and face their rivals in Explorer Blue.

“We beat the Missouri state champs this morning, that was a big win for us,” said Alton head coach Greg Nasello after the game. “And Marquette’s always fun, it’s a great game for the community and a great game to watch.”

Not only were both teams playing their second game of the day, but Saturday was a hot one across the fields of the Redbird Tourney, and legs became a factor, especially in the second half.

“We had guys cramping in the second half, so we had guys moving into different positions they were not necessarily comfortable in,” said Marquette head coach Brian Hoener. “But I told them before the game that we’re just going to have to gut through it.”

Marquette wasted no time in opening the scoring, when Jude Keller found a bouncing ball in a forest of legs at the top of the Alton 18-yard box. Keller ripped a shot on goal that Redbird keeper Patrick Henesey couldn’t see, and before the sophomore shot stopper could react, the ball was in the back of the net.

Marquette had plenty of possession in the first half, and dictated tempo and play throughout the opening 40 minutes. Both teams showed signs of fatigue, but Alton head coach Greg Nasello believes that’s part of playing soccer in August.

“Guys were getting sore, getting tired, but that’s just part of this game in August.”

Maybe a bit of rest and some electrolytes were needed. Both teams came out of the second half with more energy, more pace, and more aggression. Tackles were flying thick and fast in the second frame, the animosity of the cross-town rivalry becoming apparent both on the field and in the student supporters sections in the bleachers.

“To get results in hot and muggy conditions, and hostile environments, I think it shows a lot of character,” said Brian Hoener. “I’m pleased with how the season has started, a lot of work to do, but a lot to build off.”

Alton found an equalizer off the head of Chad Fournie in the fifth minute of the second half, and there was life in the red half of the bleachers. Unfortunately for Greg Nasello’s team, Jude Keller scored his second of the night to restore Marquette’s one goal lead less than a minute later.

“The only thing that bothered me, and we talk about this (as a team), is that we disengaged and checked out as soon as we scored,” said Nasello. “We relax and allow (Marquette) to come right back down and score. That can’t happen.”

The Redbirds asked more questions of the Explorer defense in the second half, but in doing so opened themselves up defensively. Quinn Copeland added two insurance goals for Marquette in the second half, both very tidy finishes after beating his man in the Alton defense.

The final was 4-1, and the winner’s plaque for the Redbird Tourney went to the Explorers. Both Greg Nasello and Brian Hoener spoke about the positives of having such a meaningful game so early in the season.

“We came out on the short end tonight but I thought the kids played as hard as they could,” said Nasello. We were playing our JV team in Wood River (for the Oilers’ JV tournament), and had five of our varsity guys in another tournament final. Two tournament finals in one day, I think it's impressive that Alton can do that with soccer.”

“(The tournament) is about playing good competition and finding out what we’re good at,” said Brian Hoener, winner’s plaque in hand. “You love taking home a plaque from a tournament, but as I told the boys, at the end of the season, our goal is to win more of these. So a great way to start, and we want to be playing our best soccer at the end of the season.”

The Redbirds hit the road midweek to play Belleville East and Edwardsville in some early conference matchups. Marquette has a home and home with Roxana next week, with a trip to Gibault Catholic sandwiched in between.

