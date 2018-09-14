WOOD RIVER - A key area game Friday night will be in the Prairie State Conference when Marquette Catholic (1-2 overall, 1-0 PSC), coming off a win last week over Nokomis in their PSC opener at home, at East Alton-Wood River (0-3), who fell to Madison on the road last Saturday afternoon 24-14.

“It’s going to be a big game,” said Explorer coach Darrell Angleton. “The stakes are going to be high; they’re a bigger team than us, but we’re a bit faster than they are. It’s going to be a really good game and I’m sure the stands are going to be packed for this one.”

Explorer quarterback Kaleb Ware leads his team in rushing with 133 yards on 31 carries for the season with three touchdowns; Javion Morgan leads Marquette with 11 receptions on the year for 140 yards. On the defensive side, Alex Barnhart leads with 20 tackles, one for loss. The Oilers are led on the ground with Brody Newberry’s 237 yards on the year with a longest run of 38 yards; Dylen Oster leads EAWR in tackling with 15 stops, one for loss on the season.

