IHSA CLASS 1A BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME; MARQUETTE WINS PK SHOOTOUT 4-3): Marquette Catholic and Waterloo Gibault battled through regulation time and 20 minutes of extra time scoreless in their IHSA Class 1A Belleville Althoff Sectional semifinal match at McKendree University in Lebanon Wednesday night.

The Explorers managed to win a penalty-kick shootout 4-3 when Explorer goalkeeper Lauren Fischer turned back an attempt in the fifth round of the shootout from the Hawks' Carley Olsen. The win put Marquette into Saturday afternoon's sectional final against Columbia, 2-1 winners over Breese Mater Dei, with a berth in the Springfield Supersectional at the University of Illinois-Springfield against the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional champ Tuesday evening on the line; the Eagle-Explorer match begins at 4 p.m. at McKendree.

Bailey Hartrich, Lauren Walsh, Elisa Senno and Adrianna Schindler all had goals in the shootout for the Explorers; Marquette went to 12-9-3 on the year with the win. The Hawks were eliminated at 9-11.

