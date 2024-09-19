ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will be hosting its annual Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, September 21, in front of the school at 219 E. 4th Street.

"This is a great event to bring together our alumni, parents, past parents, and everyone in the Marquette Catholic family,” said Maggie Kohl, Marquette’s new Director of Alumni Relations.

“While we will draw the $50,000 Mega Raffle and free tuition tickets, you don’t need to buy Mega Raffle tickets to attend. We just want everyone in the Marquette community to come have fun and celebrate all things Marquette Catholic with their friends,” Kohl said. “A $500 attendance prize will be drawn for those who attend and are present at the time of the drawing at approximately 9:45 pm.”

Mega Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event or online at www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle.

The event will feature dueling pianos by the country's top dueling pianos group, Howl at the Moon, from Chicago. The band will play from 7-10:30PM.

Pulled pork and pulled chicken dinners will be for sale, with choice of coleslaw or potato salad, and a bag of chips for $15.00, starting at 6 pm. Non-alcoholic drinks will be available, as well as beer and wine for $5. Covered seating is available under tents provided by St. Peters Hardware and Rental.

The $50,000 Mega Raffle drawing will take place at 9:45 PM before the Homecoming King and Queen coronation at 10:00 PM in the school gymnasium.

6:00 PM - Food and drinks available

7:00 PM - Dueling Pianos start

9:45 PM - Mega Raffle Drawing

10:00 PM - Homecoming Court Coronation

