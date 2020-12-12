ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Theater Department will live stream its Christmas show this year.

Brett Klaus, Director MCHS Theater and Music, said from the comfort of their own home, people can enjoy Marquette Catholic High School's live stream performance of "A Christmas With COVID."

The show "A Christmas With COVID," will be shown by live stream Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 7 p.m.

"The production features members of the Marquette Drama and Chorus clubs," Klaus said. "We have a lot of surprises in store for our Christmas-themed sketch comedy and musical show. You will be welcomed by COVID the Christmas Elf who will introduce you to various Christmas scenes which include The Night Before COVID, Among Us: The Dating Game!, Ghosts of Pandemics' Past, and the musical number The 12 Days of Quarantine, and much more.

Entire Cast and Chorus (12 Days of Quarantine)

"We are selling tickets via the following link below where patrons can buy tickets and find out more info about the show," Klaus said.

The link is also accessible on Marquette's home page:

https://www.onthestage.com/show/marquette-catholic-high-school/a-christmas-with-covid-featuring-mchs-drama-and-chorus-93750/

A CHRISTMAS WITH COVID: FEATURING MCHS DRAMA AND CHORUS CAST AND CREW:

Brett Klaus (Director)

Edie Tesson (Covid the Christmas elf)

Lorna Zanders and Vincent Sumner (The Night Before Covid Narrators)

Breanna Gaither (Writer)Dad CPU Help

Vincent Sumner (Dad)Dad CPU Help

Cierra Mondaine (Daughter)Dad CPU Help

Elizabeth Guenther (Writer)Boxed In

Elizabeth Guenther (Tinsel)Boxed In

Hailey Wacker (Jingle)

Juliana Barnerd (Carol)Boxed In

Morgan Hornsey (Writer)Barbie and Skipper's Covid Delimma

Morgan Hornsey (Barbie)Barbie and Skipper's Covid Dilemma

Cierra Mondaine (Skipper)Barbie and Skippy's Covid Delimma

Juliana Barnerd (Writer)Dicken's Ghost

Elizabeth Guenther (Ghost of Pandemic Past, Black plague)Dicken's Ghost

Elizabeth Binder (Ghost of Pandemic Present, COVID "rona")Dicken's Ghost

Morgan Hornsey (Ghost of Pandemic Present, zombie virus)Dicken's Ghost

Raina Hutsler (Assistant to Pandemic Ghosts)Dicken's Ghost

Juliana Barnerd (Girl)Dicken's Ghost

Breanna Gaither (Writer)Among Us Dating Show

Edie Tesson (Host)Among Us Dating Show

Breanna Gaither (Black)Among Us Dating Show

Elizabeth Guenther (Red)Among Us Dating Show

Hailey Wacker (Cyan)Among Us Dating Show

Jon Podner (Tech Crew)

Luke Schwegel (Tech Crew)

Lauren Maher (Tech Crew)

Ethan Nugen (Tech Crew)

