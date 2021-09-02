ALTON - Marquette Catholic successfully opened its 2021 fall season with a dominating win over East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park Simpson Tennis Courts.

Marquette head coach Mike Walters said his team played well in their opener. He also commended the East Alton-Wood River girls for their efforts and their coach Mary Broadway for her work with her squad. Kathy Claywell, who has a long tennis history as a coach and player, is the Explorers' girls assistant coach. Between Walters and Claywell, both coaches have an enormous amount of tennis knowledge and passion to the sport.

“We have some kids who have not played varsity and they will this year,” Coach Walters said. Marquette Catholic had its first two matches postponed because of the heat prior to this week.

Monica Wendle will be the No. 1 player for Marquette Catholic this season. Coach Walters has high expectations for Monica.

Nina Walters, the No. 2 player, has should significant improvement over the summer, the coach said.

Alexis Williams is currently the No. 3 player and is really coming into her own, Coach Walters said and Betsy Gross has really stepped up in singles and doubles so far, he added. Olivia Tinsley is the No. 5 player and has come a long way. Kaitlin Greear, a junior at No. 6, is coming into her own as a player. Anna Joell and Kamryn Bell, both seniors, will be the Explorers’ No. 3 doubles team and are competitive tandem together, explained Coach Walters.

Singles

M. Wendle over A. Denton 8-0

N. Walters over T. Franklin 8-1

A. Williams over A. Bailey 8-0

B. Gross over M. Mugge 8-0

O. Tinsley over E. Evers 8-0

K. Greear over J. Downs 8-0

Doubles

Walters-Gross over Denton-Franklin 8-0

Joehl-K. Bell over Bailey-Evers 8-0

J. Scruggs-L. Dooling over Mugge-Downs 8-0

