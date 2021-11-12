ALTON - Marquette Catholic girls Class 1A individual state champion golfer Gracie Piar cast her college future with California State-Northridge in the Northridge section of Los Angeles on National Signing Day.

Piar will play for head coach Gina Umeck and the Matadors in the Big West Conference, which is an almost all-California league, consisting of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Cal State schools in Bakersfield, Fullerton, Long Beach, Davis, Irvine, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Barbara, along with the University of Hawai'i in Honolulu.

Piar had an outstanding senior season, climaxing it with the state individual championship, shooting a two-day total of 136, including a state record seven-under-par 65 on the first day, in helping the Explorers to their second-place finish as a team. It was the best round of the year in the St. Louis area, and concluded an outstanding career in which Piar was a four-time girls player of the year, broke all of the school's records, and shot an amazing 35-under-par for the entire season.

Piar, the daughter of Jarrod and Sherri Piar of East Alton, plans on majoring in business at Northridge, and chose the school because of its "great coach, great weather and great campus."

Piar also played basketball in her freshman year, and has a simple philosophy that describes her success in golf.

"Don't wish for it, work for it," she said.

